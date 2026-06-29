Buffalo school board member breaks silence after colleague's resignation

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Board of Education has hired an outside law firm to investigate misconduct allegations against an unnamed board member, without a vote by the full board, leaving fellow members saying they have been kept in the dark.

The move comes days after North District Representative Cindi McEachon resigned over what she described as a lack of transparency surrounding the probe and other district dealings.

BPS Board Member Larry Scott spoke with 7 News Senior Reporter Michael Wooten about the resignation on Friday. You can watch our report below.