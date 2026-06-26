Buffalo Board of Education retains law firm to investigate allegations against board member

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Board of Education announced it has retained Hodgson Russ LLP to conduct an outside independent investigation into allegations against a board member.

The following statement was issued on behalf of Board of Education President Dr. Kathy Evans-Brown:

"I am announcing that the Buffalo Board of Education has retained Hodgson Russ LLP to conduct an outside independent investigation into allegations against a board member. Mr. Jeffrey Swiatek, a partner at Hodgson Russ, will lead the independent investigation to ensure an impartial and fair review of the allegations. The district currently has an engagement letter with Hodgson Russ for legal services. As this is an ongoing investigation, we have no further comment."

During the board's final meeting of the 2025-2026 school year on June 17, the board passed an agreement to find a third-party investigator to look into the claims. The district has not said whether the board member in question is current or former, or what the allegations involve.

Earlier this week, Board Member At-Large Cindi McEachon announced her resignation after serving on the board since 2023.

McEachon released the following statement upon her resignation: