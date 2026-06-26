Buffalo Board of Education retains law firm to investigate allegations against board member

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Board of Education announced it has retained Hodgson Russ LLP to conduct an outside independent investigation into allegations against a board member.
The following statement was issued on behalf of Board of Education President Dr. Kathy Evans-Brown:
"I am announcing that the Buffalo Board of Education has retained Hodgson Russ LLP to conduct an outside independent investigation into allegations against a board member. Mr. Jeffrey Swiatek, a partner at Hodgson Russ, will lead the independent investigation to ensure an impartial and fair review of the allegations. The district currently has an engagement letter with Hodgson Russ for legal services. As this is an ongoing investigation, we have no further comment."
During the board's final meeting of the 2025-2026 school year on June 17, the board passed an agreement to find a third-party investigator to look into the claims. The district has not said whether the board member in question is current or former, or what the allegations involve.
Earlier this week, Board Member At-Large Cindi McEachon announced her resignation after serving on the board since 2023.
McEachon released the following statement upon her resignation:
"Serving as the North District Representative on the Buffalo Board of Education since January 2023 has been a privilege, and I am grateful for the opportunity to have represented the students, families and residents of the North District.
After much reflection on what truly matters to me and the standards believe public service requires, I have made the difficult decision to submit my resignation from the Board, effective immediately. This was not an easy decision. However, I have serious concerns about the Board's current governance practices and whether transparency, accountability and collaboration are being upheld in a way that serves students, families and the public. Effective public service requires public trust, and at this time, I do not believe the Board is operating in a manner that consistently supports sound decision-making or the best interests of the district.
I respect my colleagues and understand the complexity of the work ahead, but I also believe it is important to be honest about the standards required for effective governance. My hope is that this moment provides an opportunity for reflection and meaningful improvement in how the Board conducts its work. I want to thank the students, families, educators and community members who have trusted me, supported me and shared their voices with me during my time on the Board. It has been an honor to serve you."