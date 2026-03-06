Buffalo priest steps away from duties amid abuse allegations

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — A priest, a part of the Buffalo Catholic Diocese, has voluntarily agreed to step away from parishes and ministries while the diocese investigates new allegations against him.

Father Joseph Gatto has been the senior vicar for the Northern Erie Family of Churches, including Infant of Prague and St. Aloysius in Cheektowaga, Christ the King in Snyder, St. Benedict Parish in Eggerstville and Saints Peter & Paul in Williamsville.

Bishop Michael Fisher has implemented a protocol for investigating the clergy sexual abuse allegations against Father Joseph Gatto.

Families at St. Benedict's School in Eggertsville received an email from their principal on Thursday confirming Father Gatto has voluntarily agreed not to engage in any parish, school ministry or active ministry at this time.

Nandor Forgach, a St. Benedict's School parent, told me about the email and expressed concern about the diocese's response.

"A lot of people worry that it's more of the same by the Diocese of continuing to brush things under the rug," said Forgach.

Forgach said he was very concerned that the priest was still on duty earlier this week, given that the parish has a school.

"I send my children here for a reason. I want them to have a good Catholic, not just an educational, decent educational upbringing, but also have a good religious upbringing as well," said Forgach. "I want them to be surrounded by people that are good people."

Late last week, Tracy Waring delivered a victim's impact statement on behalf of Devin, her 18-year-old son. She said he died by suicide in 2017, just hours after he went to confession with the priest. The family had known Gatto when they had attended St. Gregory the Great.

Here is the full statementissued by St. Benedict School families:

Dear St. Benedict School Community,



Over the past several days, some families have reached out with questions regarding recent news reports involving Fr. Joseph Gatto. While this matter is being handled by the Diocese of Buffalo, I want to share the information that has been communicated to school leadership so that our school community has accurate and consistent information.

Statement regarding Fr. Gatto:

Fr. Gatto has voluntarily agreed not to engage in any parish, school ministry, or active ministry at this time while the Diocese follows its protocols to gather more information in order to conduct either an investigation or take additional action For reference, below is the statement issued last week by the Diocese of Buffalo:

Diocese of Buffalo Statement:

“Given accounts shared in court last week that centered on Fr. Joseph Gatto, Bishop Fisher has implemented the Diocese’s protocol for investigating allegations of sexual abuse by members of the clergy, diocesan employees, and volunteers. This investigation requires the cooperation of the Waring family with the Victim Assistance Coordinator as details shared in court were not previously communicated to the Diocese. Following the outcome of that investigation, the bishop will determine whether to refer the allegation to the Independent Review Board for further investigation and, ultimately, a recommendation concerning Fr. Gatto and his future status.”



Thank you for your continued partnership and support of St. Benedict School. If additional information becomes available that is relevant to our school community, we will share it with families.

Sincerely,



Ryan Kloetzer

Principal

St. Benedict School

Former priest James Faluszczak of Pennsylvania told me he first reported the abuse allegations to a bishop in 2014, but said those allegations were ignored.

"My allegations against Joe Gatto weren't really even my own. They were something that was brought to me by somebody who was a trusted friend, who is now a priest," said Faluszczak.

Gatto was then named as the leader of the former Christ the King Seminary in East Aurora, where Faluszczak also served as a seminarian.

By 2018, two more men came forward with allegations against Gatto, reporting them to the Buffalo Diocese and speaking with our 7 News I-Team.

Gatto denied the allegations and was placed on leave, but former Bishop Richard Malone reinstated him in 2019.

Faluszczak said he cannot understand why the allegations were not found credible.

"I cannot, for the life of me, understand why they thought that our allegations were not credible," said Faluszczak. "We're eight years after that, and Father Joe Gatto has been allowed to serve in three different school environments since I told the PA bishop in 2014."

When I asked Faluszczak what investigators did not find, he said the answer remains unknown. Faluszczak said the diocese's handling of the matter raises serious concerns.

"There are all kinds of negligence here to my mind, on the part of the Diocese of Buffalo, who certainly knew and responded publicly to my allegations in 2018," said Faluszczak. "And if you don't know who Joe Gatto is in Buffalo, you just haven't been paying attention."

