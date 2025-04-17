Buffalo Police Commissioner addresses investigation into alleged Erie County Sheriff's Office cover-up

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — For the first time since the public became aware of an alleged cover-up within the Erie County Sheriff’s Office, Buffalo’s Police Commissioner, Al Wright, addressed the ongoing investigation into the incident.

Wright's comments came during a Police Oversight Committee meeting Thursday with the Buffalo Common Council, where he provided a brief update on the internal affairs investigation by the Buffalo Police Department.

The investigation centers around the handling of an incident involving Erie County Sheriff's Chief of Narcotics, Daniel "DJ" Granville, who was involved in a crash last April.

Video obtained by The Buffalo News appears to show Granville driving the wrong way down Prospect Avenue before crashing into two parked cars. He then slowly backs up and drives away. In the footage, a woman can be heard screaming after the crash, questioning what happened. You can watch the video below or read more here.

A Suspicious Handling of the Incident

Granville’s sister-in-law, Buffalo Police Lieutenant Lucia Esquilin, signed off on the police report the night of the incident. In the wake of the crash, she and four other officers have been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation. Granville recently received three traffic tickets related to the crash. You can read more of the details here and watch our report below.

According to Commissioner Wright, the internal affairs investigation into the matter has been thorough. He explained that prior to January 2025, the incident had been classified merely as a "vehicle accident causing property damage." However, it wasn’t until January that a complaint was filed, prompting BPD's internal affairs division to launch a full investigation into the circumstances surrounding the event.

Questions Remain Over the Handling of the Incident

Council Member David Rivera represents the Niagara District, where the incident happened, and he pressed Wright for answers, highlighting concerns about how the investigation had been handled in the months following the incident.

“Did they do a sobriety test or didn’t they? Did they do a breathalyzer test or didn’t they? If they didn’t do it, there is probably no cause to make an arrest. So that was a point where you could’ve made an arrest — if it warranted! I'm not saying it did.” Rivera questioned, emphasizing the lack of transparency about what happened during the initial investigation.

Zeneta Everhart, Masten District Council Member, also expressed frustration.

“I do want to know, like he said, what was done on that night? On that day? Was evidence collected? Were residents who were witnesses were they interviewed? And what evidence was collected? What did the sobriety tests say? We want to know what was done in between the 10 months when no one knew that this incident happened?” she asked.

Everhart joined Voices to discuss the meeting. You can watch the full conversation below.

A Push for Accountability

Wright assured the council that BPD is committed to uncovering the truth. Rivera called on the police commissioner to revisit the case, urging investigators to speak with witnesses from the night of the crash to ensure that no stone is left unturned.

Despite the ongoing investigation, Wright emphasized that BPD's internal affairs probe cannot be completed until the special prosecutor, the Niagara County District Attorney’s Office, concludes its own investigation.

"We hope that it is thorough," Rivera said.

