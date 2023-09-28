Buffalo Grand Hotel could reopen in 2024

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — On Wednesday, 7 News reached out to Harry Stinson, the owner of the Buffalo Grand Hotel, for an update on the reopening of the hotel after seeing a crane outside the hotel.

A fire broke out at the hotel on December 30, 2021, destroying the hotel's ballroom and kitchen.

The fire caused millions in damage and days later was ruled as arson by the Buffalo Fire Department and ATF.

READ MORE: Fire at Buffalo Grand Hotel ruled arson by Buffalo Fire Department and ATF

The hotel has been closed since the December 2021 fire and also experienced flooding and electrical damage during the blizzard in December 2022.

7 News spoke to Stinson in January who at the time said he was hoping to have the hotel open by the summer.

"You can expect it to open again," said Stinson. "But, it is all about the insurance settlement."

READ MORE: What's next for the Buffalo Grand Hotel?

When reached on Wednesday, Stinson told 7 News the crane is there to install cell towers on the roof.

When asked about reopening he said the insurance company is still reviewing and he expects the hotel to open next year. He continued on to say the next 60 days will be pivotal.

According to Stinson, rooms could be ready by the end of the year but the City of Buffalo won’t allow the hotel to open until all systems are a go in the building and all damage is cleaned.

Stinson bought the hotel, previously known as the Adam's Mark Hotel, in 2017 intending to convert it into a top-tier hotel and a convention center for the city.

In 2020, plans were unveiled to convert two-thirds of the building into apartments.

As this process has been ongoing, a New York State Supreme Court judge ordered Stinson to pay more than $142,000 to U.S. Foods for merchandise he never paid for. In addition, the federal government filed a tax lien, through Erie County, against Stinson claiming he owes close to $2.5 million in federal taxes.

READ MORE: Buffalo Grand Hotel Owner ordered to pay thousands in newest judgment

Stinson told 7 News at the time that he hadn't seen paperwork on either situation. He said a payment plan had been ongoing with U.S. Foods, but did not know how much had been paid.