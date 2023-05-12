Buffalo Grand Hotel Owner ordered to pay thousands in newest judgement

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A New York State Supreme Court judge has ordered Harry Stinson, the owner of the vacant Buffalo Grand Hotel to pay more than $142,000 to U.S. Foods for merchandise he never paid for.

Two weeks ago the federal government filed a tax lien, through Erie County, against Stinson, claiming he owes close to $2.5 million in federal taxes.

On Friday Stinson said he hasn't seen paperwork on either situation, and didn't know about the lawsuit that he lost on Thursday. He said a payment plan has been ongoing with U.S. Foods, but did not know how much had been paid.

Since July Stinson has had more than $3.6 million in judgements filed against him, including tax money he's accused of owing to New York State and Erie County.

Stinson said he is focused on reopening his hotel, but is waiting for the insurance company to approve his claim. In December of 2021 a fire at his hotel caused more then $50 million worth of damage. It was ruled arson, but no one has been charged. The fire broke out just hours after Stinson signed the hotel to rebrand as a Ramada by Wyndham.

Stinson is also accused of violating Ontario’s Securities Act, in 2022 he was accused of making false and misleading representations to investors.