What's next for the Buffalo Grand Hotel?

Lia Lando speaks with the owner of the Buffalo Grand Hotel to see what's next for the space following a fire that shut it down.
Posted at 9:03 PM, Jan 30, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-30 21:03:40-05

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The owner of the Buffalo Grand Hotel says he is waiting on insurance money before improvements can be made to one of the largest hotels in downtown Buffalo.

Harry Stinson bought the waterfront hotel in 2017 intending to convert the space into a top-tier hotel and a convention center for the city.

In 2021, just days before an unveiling of the property's new renovations, a fire broke out destroying the hotel's ballroom and kitchen.

Now, over one year later, the Buffalo Grand Hotel remains closed.

"You can expect it to open again," said Stinson. "But, it is all about the insurance settlement."

Fire officials initially estimated the damage from the fire at three million dollars. "I think we discussed at one point
that the damage was about 20 times more than the fire chief thought," said Stinson. "So, we're over $50 million."

The hotel also experienced flooding and electrical damage during the blizzard.

"Sprinklers blowing so all the lights popped, flooding the main level and shorting out power," said Stinson

Despite the damages and cost, Stinson remains firm that there are absolutely no plans to demolish the building.

"We are very, very much hoping we can be reopened this summer," he said

