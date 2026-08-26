BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Clergy abuse survivors and parishioners packed a federal courtroom in Buffalo Wednesday for a hearing on a proposed $326 million settlement with the Diocese of Buffalo.

The Diocese filed for bankruptcy 6 years ago over nearly 900 Child Victims Act cases.

"It's been a long, long time. It's almost a decade since I stepped forward, so it's been a long time coming," survivor Michael Whalen said.

Of the proposed amended settlement, $150 million would come directly from the Diocese and another $176 million from insurance carriers.

WATCH: Buffalo Diocese in court over $326M clergy abuse settlement

Buffalo Diocese in court over $326M clergy abuse settlement

Bankruptcy Judge Carl Bucki wants to get the settlement to survivors soon so they can vote on it.

"I'm in agreement. I think I really think we should be able to vote on this real soon -- sooner than later," Whalen said.

Many legal questions surfaced at the hearing and some questioned funding from the Diocese. But Whalen said he believes the settlement money will be given to victims.

WKBW Inside St. Joseph Cathedral.

"I believe it'll be there. I believe everything. They say everything is being worked out, and everybody's in agreement. If the attorneys and the bankruptcy committee are in agreement with it, then yeah, you know what I've heard and what you know what I've read. I'm in agreement with it, so I believe it," Whalen said.

A lawyer for the Diocese called the hearing a big day. Bishop Michael Fisher did not attend.

One of the survivors who spoke at the hearing asked the judge if he could directly face the Diocesan lawyers. The judge allowed it, and he asked them point blank if the Diocese ever contacted Vatican City to ask the Pope to contribute a billion dollars for Buffalo's clergy abuse survivors.

WKBW Church candels.

"It's very emotional every time you step into the courtroom there and you listen to survivors. It's-it's heart-wrenching, and they say you do cry. I mean, it's it's people's been hurt," Whalen said.

Lawyers representing survivors spoke about the toll of this process, saying some have passed away waiting for justice.

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