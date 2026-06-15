BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — A committee of clergy abuse survivors spoke out for the first time on Monday.

The six committee members involved in the Buffalo Diocese bankruptcy case spent thousands of hours in mediation meetings and at bankruptcy court hearings seeking justice for those who were abused by clergy in the Buffalo Diocese.

They are also part of the longest-standing diocesan bankruptcy committee in U.S. history. The committee is working to settle more than 850 Child Victims Act cases against the diocese.

WATCH: Clergy abuse survivors on Buffalo Diocese bankruptcy committee speak out for first time, demand apology

Clergy abuse survivors on Buffalo Diocese bankruptcy committee speak out for first time

One committee member, Ruth MacAlister, described the toll the legal process has taken.

"We have been re-traumatized by this bankruptcy process, when we would have preferred to each have our day in court. It's time for the trauma to end," Macalister said.

The survivors have been part of the full committee that has been seeking a financial settlement with the diocese. That proposed deal now stands at $326 million, $150 million from the diocese and its Catholic entities, and the remainder from insurance companies.

WKBW Diocese settlement.

Anne Marie Dempsey said the settlement represents the best available path forward.

"We worked tirelessly and together to get the settlement for all survivors who have waited decades for change to the way sex abuse is handled within the diocese and compensation for the harm that was caused to them," she said. "This plan is the best way forward and out of this mess for all the parties."

Committee member Peter Starks said the case is close to resolution.

"We' are only pages away from closing on this bankruptcy. Just a page away from releasing 850 survivors from decades of pain," Starks said.

WKBW Bishop Michael Fisher, leader of the Buffalo Diocese.

The survivors are also demanding an apology from the diocese.

"All of the victims deserve an apology, a direct apology from whoever is at the head of the diocese," Macalister said. "I think it is very important that there is a public statement of apology and acknowledgement of their wrong, their sin."

Committee member Richard Brownell echoed that call.

"The church is remiss and not standing up completely and apologizing to these victims. These are crimes. They have broken the laws of society. Let alone not answering for facilitating these pedophiles from church to church for decades," Brownell said.

WKBW Church crosses.

Committee member Scott Yerger described the lasting impact of the abuse.

"Your faith is torn from you as a child. How do you reconcile that?" Yerger asked. "It stays with you forever."

Committee members are also fighting for child protection reforms to keep future generations safe. They say they are working through the topic.

WKBW Catholic Diocese of Buffalo, Main Street, Buffalo, NY.

The next step is filing an amended plan. A disclosure hearing is expected in August, which could help wrap up the case by the end of this year or at least by early next year.

But all victims have a chance to vote on the final bankruptcy plan. Buffalo Attorney Steve Boyd, who represents several survivors, expects this to pass.

"We do not expect many people to say no because it has been a long haul for these folks," Boyd said.

I reached out to the diocese for a response and received this statement:

“We share their eagerness to conclude this protected process.”



Catholic Diocese of Buffalo

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