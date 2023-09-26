Buffalo Common Council receives snow plan, employee investigation updates

The Buffalo Common Council Civil Service Committee is finally getting some clarity about how prepared the city is as we near winter.

"We had asked for this information and that's why we're asking where are we at," Niagara District Council Member David Rivera said.

A few weeks ago the committee sent a letter to Mayor Byron Brown's administration asking for updates on the:



emergency manager and fleet manager positions

emergency task force

snow plan

WARMUP Act

snow and emergency-related equipment

"This is not political. It's about lives and I take that very seriously," University District Council Member Rasheed Wyatt said.

The letter also requested Mayor Brown and his department heads to provide updates at the meeting. All but the mayor and police commissioner showed up.

Open positions

Council members learned the emergency manager and fleet manager positions have yet to be filled.

Buffalo Fire Commissioner William Renaldo provided an update on where the city stands with hiring an emergency manager. He said there were 16 applicants, but only four were qualified. He said the position has been reposted in order to get a "larger pool" of candidates.

"We're anticipating more interviews," Renaldo said.

The fleet manager position also remains open. Delano Dowell, the city's Commissioner of Administration, Finance, Policy and Urban Affairs, said the office received 10 applications.

"So it's not as if we're not looking to fill the positions it's just a process and it's taking longer than expected," Dowell said.

Snow plan and snow equipment

Commissioner Department of Public Works Nate Marton, who appeared virtually, said the emergency task force for the city has been meeting since it was first announced in June. Meanwhile, Marton said the snow plan is still in its final editing stage. The plan is due in about a month, on November 1st, which is required by the city charter.

"It'll be more of an operationalized plan looking at the snowfall in the city almost in a three-tier approach," Marton said.

Marton said DPW has ordered four major plows that should arrive before the end of the year, mentioning that the fleet needed some bolstering. He also said they are looking to fine-tune the system and that he is having active conversations with the vendor of the system.

Marton also mentioned that there is no plan for sidewalk snow removal in this upcoming snow plan.

Rivera also pushed for a full equipment list from the public works, fire and police departments. He said council members have been requesting a full comprehensive list since January, but have yet to receive it.

Renaldo shared an equipment list, including some new purchases, while Marton did not have one prepared. He shared he would provide that to council members soon.

Push for an audit

Fillmore District Council Member Mitch Nowakowski is pushing for an audit for all city employees on paid administrative leave after learning a city employee earned a half million dollars while on paid leave for seven and a half years all while working another job. He requested the City of Buffalo's Comptroller, Barbara Miller-Williams, attend the meeting. The city auditor showed up instead.

"Her being able to come to the chambers would've shown a position of strength and it would also ensure residents that she takes this very seriously," Nowakowski said.

Instead of conducting an audit, the city comptroller is conducting an investigation into what happened. The auditor said Tuesday they would consider an audit depending on the findings from the investigation.

"There's gonna be a moment where once we check within 60 days that if the council members are not satisfied we will call on the New York State Comptroller for a request to audit," Nowakowski added.