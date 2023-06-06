Will Buffalo's snow plow GPS tracker work this winter?

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The 7 News I-Team is following up, asking questions about the City of Buffalo's snow plow GPS tracker. It allows you to track — in real time— what streets have been plowed and when.

The interactive map color codes streets, telling you when they've last been serviced.

This was an issue during the November, 2022 storm, even before that deadly December blizzard.

Many users had technical issues and the city admits there were glitches when the system was first used, last year.

Mayor Byron Brown even said the system was not reliable for that storm.

Seven months later, the I-Team's Ed Drantch is asking the Public Works Commissioner Nate Marton, what's being done now to mitigate problems, before the first snowfall, this winter.

"We'll spend this summer verifying connectivity and making sure our maps are right, or all the units functioning properly," Marton said. "So we're using for sanitation and snow. So we're using on our back end for snow. So where you continue to use it actively."

But can Marton ensure the community this system will actually work as planned, this winter?

"It'll be it'll definitely be communicating and it'll show kind of that, that status of things for us. So yeah, we we hope there are no kind of kinks or bugs when we roll it out," Marton said.

Marton said there will be a much smoother start to the tracking program this winter.