Buffalo's 2022-2023 Snow Plan includes a live plow-tracking map

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The City of Buffalo's 2022-2023 Snow Plan includes a live tracking map, where residents can see what streets have been plowed and when. The interactive map color codes streets to tell you when they've last been serviced. Cameras also offer a live view of street conditions.

"It sounds like it'll be transparent. We'll have more accountability. It sounds like they can also look at routes and make plowing more effective," Common Councilmember Bryan Bollman, who represents the Lovejoy District, said.

The Department of Public Works will demonstrate how the "Enterprise GPS Solution" works to the Buffalo Common Council Tuesday. The city is withholding comments until then.

"The technology we're using to let people know where snow plows are is something that is really very important. With technology, we should be improving our standing as snow removers," Common Councilmember Rasheed Wyatt, who represents the University District, said.

Last January, the city was hit with a storm that exposed issues with plowing across all districts.

"One of the biggest concerns is removing snow on dead end streets," Councilmember Wyatt said.

"I do have issues with dead end streets. I do have issues with a couple island streets in the Lovejoy District," Councilmember Bollman said.

"The problem were cars parked illegally on both sides of the street," Common Councilmember Joseph Golombeck, who represents the North District, said.

Councilmember Golombeck said he hopes the GPS tracking system will be used to notify the city about illegally parked cars that are making it difficult for plows to pass through.

"My hope is they'll be able to get in touch with parking violations, get those cars removed. I don't care if they tow them or if they're able to find the owner and knock on the door," Councilmember Golombeck said.

The city's 2022-2023 Snow Plan says there are currently 120 DPW vehicles that have the GPS system on them. The plan also details residents do not have the ability to go online and check the estimated timeframes of snowplowing services in their area can call 311 for the information.