Debate over audit for city employees on paid administrative leave

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — After learning that a city employee was on paid administrative leave, making more than half a million dollars, for nearly eight years while also collecting a paycheck from another job, Fillmore District Council member Mitch Nowakowski said he's learned this employee was asked to return to work recently. Now he wants to crack down on how the city spends its money.

"What we're saying is that if this happened that there's got to be a larger issue and there is then is need to be properly audited," Nowakowski said.

A resolution resolution Nowakowski presented Tuesday, he's requesting an audit of all city employees on paid administrative leave.

"We can also do an audit to see if there's any problems throughout all the city departments and this is just to protect the taxpayers," he said.

This audit will be further discussed at a committee meeting next week. Nowakowski is requesting that City Comptroller Barbara Miller-Williams be at that meeting. He sent her this letter on Wednesday — writing that this is "an urgent matter" that requires their "immediate attention and collaboration."

7 News' Kristen Mirand asked for an on-camera interview with Miller-Williams. She spoke with Mirand by phone with multiple other staffers from the office on the call. Mirand asked the comptroller if she'll be at next week's meeting.

"I don't even know why he's asking that and I don't even know why you're asking me that because that's tradition and history that doesn't occur," she answered.

The comptroller said she will not be conducting the audit that Nowakowski is requesting. Instead, her office has launched an investigation into what happened.

"Me and my staff — we need to do that investigation to find out exactly what occurred and exactly how we got to this point and we will make a recommendation on how to resolve," she said.

Nowakowski said he doesn't understand why an audit can't be completed.

"We really need oversight here," he said.

The comptroller said an audit could take up to nine months and an investigation will be faster, but could not specify how long the investigation will take.

"I don't think we can wait that long," Miller-Williams

Nowakowski's audit request will be discussed at Tuesday's civil service committee meeting. Also happening that same day council members are expecting to hear from city administration regarding a comprehensive winter weather plan that they requested last week