Buffalo Common Council approves shifting snow plan deadline from Nov. 1 to April 1

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The City of Buffalo releases a winter snow plan each year to outline its approach to clearing and plowing snow as well as snow removal.

The 2023-2024 snow plan was released this year on October 30, days before the November 1 deadline.

During conversations surrounding the snow plan the Buffalo Common Council raised several concerns, including shifting the deadline of the plan.

On Tuesday, the Buffalo Common Council announced it unanimously approved an ordinance amendment to shift the deadline of the snow plan from November 1 to April 1 each calendar year.

"By moving the deadline to April 1st, the Council will receive the snow plan well before the city budget season. This timely information enables us to proactively allocate funding for essential snow-related equipment purchases, ensuring that our city is adequately equipped to handle winter weather challenges effectively." - University District Council Member Rasheed N.C. Wyatt

The ordinance amendment will now go to Buffalo Mayor Byron W. Brown who has a 10-day window to sign it into law.