'There's a lot of questions that need to be asked': Concerns over City of Buffalo snow plan

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — With the winter season fast approaching, residents now know how the City of Buffalo will handle this upcoming season after the city released its snow plan about a week ago.

During an intense Buffalo Common Council Community Development Committee Meeting Tuesday, council members, community leaders and residents raised concerns over the snow plan.

Department of Public Works Commissioner Nate Marton took questions from council members about a number of those concerns.

University District Council Member Rasheed Wyatt asked Marton if there would be more coordination with Erie County should the city need support.

"We've had extensive communication and training. Actually, even through last winter Commissioner Geary and I were in contact throughout the winter season. We've met since then. We've had meetings with the county. We've had meetings with the state. We had the big FEMA training," Marton responded.

There were also questions about only having nine emergency shelters spread across the city. Right now, those shelters are at community centers in each council district. Some council members say there should be more, including Buffalo Public School buildings. Marton said he's having ongoing conversations with BPS about this.

Some council members were upset that other department heads, like police and fire, were not present for these conversations.

"I'm very disappointed that a plan that is this important, 311, everybody should be in these chambers so we can work together," Council President Darius Pridgen said.

"I really think the other departments should've been here today. I think it's an error on their part not being here. There's a lot of questions that need to be asked," South District Chris Scanlon added.

But, a city spokesperson said that the Common Council only invited Marton to be at the meeting.

Council members are also pushing for the snow plan's due date to be changed from November 1st to April 1st. When Pridgen asked Marton if he still agrees with this change, Marton said April is far too soon but would like to see the plan due earlier.

Bottom line, Pridgen said there needs to be more conversations and detail ironed out before approving this snow plan. He said council members want to work together with the city administration.