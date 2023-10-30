City of Buffalo releases 2023-2024 Winter Snow Plan

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The City of Buffalo releases a winter snow plan each year to outline its approach to clearing and plowing snow as well as snow removal.

On Monday the city released its 2023-2024 Winter Snow Plan.

“I’m proud of all the work department heads and staff have done to prepare the Snow Plan. This plan is comprehensive and will help our city and community members prepare for the winter season.” - Mayor Byron Brown

7 News read through the more than 60-page document, and below are some of the main takeaways.

The city will utilize a three-tier storm classification:



Tier 1 — General snow event — The city described this as a "typical winter snowfall." According to the plan, it is a singular snow event with a general snow total of 8-12 inches or less over a 24-hour time period OR singular snow events over multiple days with rates of snow less than 8 inches per day.

— The city described this as a "typical winter snowfall." According to the plan, it is a singular snow event with a general snow total of 8-12 inches or less over a 24-hour time period OR singular snow events over multiple days with rates of snow less than 8 inches per day. Tier 2 — Localized large-scale extreme snow event — The city described this as a "singular area of the city impacted." According to the plan, it would generally include snowfall amounts in excess of 12 inches per day over multiple days or 24 inches or more from a singular short-term event in one portion of the city.

— The city described this as a "singular area of the city impacted." According to the plan, it would generally include snowfall amounts in excess of 12 inches per day over multiple days or 24 inches or more from a singular short-term event in one portion of the city. Tier 3 — Citywide/regionwide extreme snow event/blizzard — The city described this as "entire city impacted." According to the plan, it would generally include regionwide snowfall amounts in excess of 24 inches from a singular short-term event or in excess of 36 inches from a continuous multiple-day event across the entire city.

— The city described this as "entire city impacted." According to the plan, it would generally include regionwide snowfall amounts in excess of 24 inches from a singular short-term event or in excess of 36 inches from a continuous multiple-day event across the entire city. The City of Buffalo Fleet Manager will oversee the management of all city vehicle assets. The city has 36 plows and 14 front-end loaders ready to go. The city said four new plows are anticipated to arrive before the end of the year.

The city's Department of Public Works' goal is for every street to have one pass within 24 hours of a storm event.

The city will continue using the GPS Street Clearing map (GPS) — there is a one-hour delay with map updates.

Below you can find primary and secondary road designations from the city.

City of Buffalo

City of Buffalo

City of Buffalo

City of Buffalo

City of Buffalo

For the 2023-2024 winter season, the city has budgeted $1 million for city-engaged private contractors to help with snow removal — a 350% increase from last year and more can be awarded if needed.

The city has 30,000 tons of salt as a baseline.

Pre-storm meetings will be held with the Buffalo Fire Department and the Buffalo Police Department.

Snow removal equipment will be stored at BFD and BPD locations in the event of a Tier 2 or Tier 3 storm.

Nine shelters in the city have been designated as emergency shelters/warming centers. Each will be equipped with a backup generator. Pre-storm meetings will be held to determine which locations will open.

City of Buffalo

The city will issue stronger warnings to motorists and residents in the event of an extreme snow event: For example: "Winter Emergency! Shelter in Place! If you go outside it could result in serious injury or death.

The city will issue BuffAlert notifications (via text and email) in 66 different languages. You can find more information here.

The city will submit a post-event report to the Buffalo Common Council.

You can find the full snow plan here.