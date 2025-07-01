BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — As Canada Day festivities take place across the border, the Business Council of New York and the Ontario Chamber of Commerce have issued a joint statement urging a swift resolution to ongoing trade issues affecting both countries. A significant portion of the trade between the United States and Canada crosses the Peace Bridge, which has also been the site of declining cross-border tourism.

According to U.S. Customs and Border Protection, cross-border travel has seen a 25% decrease nationwide, with Western New York experiencing a 14% drop. In response, several local businesses are offering special discounts today to attract Canadian visitors back to the region.

WATCH: Buffalo businesses celebrate Canada Day with special discounts amid trade tensions

Buffalo businesses celebrate Canada Day with special discounts amid trade tensions

"Buffalo Loves Canada" is the new campaign launched by Visit Buffalo Niagara to reaffirm the region's strong bond with its Canadian neighbors.

Patrick Kaler, president and CEO of Visit Buffalo Niagara, emphasized the importance of welcoming Canadians back to Buffalo.

“Just let them know we’re still in the City of Good Neighbors and we want you to come back and experience the Buffalo you know and love,” Kaler said.

WATCH: Visit Buffalo Niagara launches campaign to celebrate region’s strong cross-border ties with Canada

Visit Buffalo Niagara launches campaign to celebrate region’s strong cross-border ties with Canada

On this Canada Day, local organizations and businesses took to social media to celebrate the initiative, including Shea’s Buffalo, Explore & More, Buffalo RiverWorks, and Buffalo Harbor Cruises.

Ryan Hayhurst, president of Buffalo Harbor Cruises, announced a special 30% discount for Canadians who show identification.

“We are just trying to get them over here, showing them we love them, we miss them, and we want them back,” Hayhurst said.

The Buffalo and Erie County Naval & Military Park is also offering a 30% discount for Canadian visitors.

“It’s another way of showing our open borders and we want to continue to show them that we appreciate them, just like we worked with them as allies in World War II," said Shane Stephenson, director of museum collections at the park.

Joseph Anthony Lettieri, owner of InnBuffalo off Elmwood, shared that his boutique hotel has been affected by the decline in Canadian visitors, experiencing a 70% drop year over year.

"We’re celebrating Canada Day by accepting Canadian money at par for all future stays booked today,” he said, adding that the Buffalo Loves Canada campaign sends an important message to their Canadian counterparts.

“It seems like the rhetoric coming out of D.C. has rubbed Canada the wrong way, and it’s our way of saying, ‘Hey, we love you here in Buffalo,’ to our Canadian neighbors,” Lettieri said.

As Canada Day aligns with the approaching Fourth of July, local businesses hope these efforts will help restore the close relationship with their neighbors to the north, boosting both tourism and community connections.