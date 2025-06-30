Visit Buffalo Niagara launches 'Buffalo Loves Canada' campaign

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Visit Buffalo Niagara, which promotes tourism in the Buffalo Niagara region, has announced the launch of its "Buffalo Loves Canada" campaign.

The campaign celebrates the region’s strong cross-border ties with Canada and will debut on Canada Day, July 1.

"As part of the celebration, a new billboard featuring the 'Buffalo Loves Canada' logo will appear along the QEW near Toronto, welcoming Canadian travelers and reminding them of Buffalo’s enduring connection to its northern neighbors," Visit Buffalo Niagara said in a release.

Downtown Buffalo landmarks will also be illuminated in red on July 1 to mark Canada’s national holiday.

VBN said it is encouraging local businesses and residents to join in the celebration online by sharing the “Buffalo Loves Canada” graphic on social media on Canada Day alongside a message of support.

“This campaign is a reminder that Canadians are not only our visitors — they’re our friends, our neighbors, and part of the shared community that has defined life on both sides of the border for generations. We cherish the memories we’ve made together and look forward to many more.” - Patrick Kaler, president and CEO of Visit Buffalo Niagara

