BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo businesses are gearing up to capitalize on the excitement in the community as the Buffalo Sabres return to the playoffs.

Josh Ketry is the director of operations at Pearl Street Grill & Brewery, a Buffalo staple where Sabres hockey has been part of the DNA since it opened in 1997.

"All the businesses down here, they thrive when the Sabres are doing well," Ketry said.

Ketry and his team are ready to once again tap into the excitement before, during and after the games.

"I remember when we played Ottawa, and we went to overtime, I think it was '06, and they scored the goal, the whole building vibrated," Ketry said.

Fans lucky enough to have a "Beer Sabre" can fill it up for the price of a pint and there will also be a wing special.

"We're doing half off wings during the game, so if you come during the game, home or away, it's 50 percent off wings," Ketry said. "You don't have to sit at home. You can come party with your friends."

WATCH: Buffalo bars and restaurants gear up for Sabres playoff fever

Buffalo bars and restaurants gear up for Sabres playoff fever

Just a few blocks away, bars and restaurants along Chippewa Street are also hoping for a boost with the Sabres back in the postseason. Chris Ring is a partner at Rec Room. This marks the venue's first experience with Sabres playoff hockey since opening in 2018, and they are hosting watch parties for every home and away game.

"We're doing pregame parties with Jeremy and Joe from WGR," Ring said. "We have food and drink specials every game, whether it's $3 tacos, to $3 sliders, to $5 beer, anything to just reward people, leaving their house, coming out to watch the Sabres games."

Fans do not have to be near the arena to find a true playoff atmosphere. Forty Thieves in the Elmwood Village was part of the Sabrehood bar network during the regular season and is expecting an even higher level of energy for the playoffs.

Owner Brian Scanlon says fans can also expect full-volume game audio for every matchup.

"Everywhere in here is a great view for any game you watch, anywhere you look, you can see the game, for the game we are gonna offer, bottle beer specials and buckets, and half off certain appetizers for the game," Scanlon said.

You can find everything you need to know, including the full game schedule and more, on our website here.