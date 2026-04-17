What you need to know for the Buffalo Sabres Stanley Cup Playoffs matchup against the Boston Bruins

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Stanley Cup Playoffs will return to the KeyBank Center in Buffalo for the first time in 14 years on Sunday.

The NHL announced the dates and times for Round 1 of the playoffs and the series between the Buffalo Sabres and Boston Bruins begins Sunday with puck drop scheduled for 7:30 p.m. The schedule is as follows:



Game 1 – Sunday, April 19 at 7:30 p.m. | KeyBank Center (MSG, ESPN)

Game 2 – Tuesday, April 21 at 7:30 p.m. | KeyBank Center (MSG, ESPN)

Game 3 – Thursday, April 23 at 7 p.m. | TD Garden (MSG, TNT, truTV, HBO Max)

Game 4 – Sunday, April 26 at 2 p.m. | TD Garden (MSG, TNT, truTV, HBO Max)

Game 5 (if necessary) – Tuesday, April 28 (Time TBD) | KeyBank Center (MSG in Buffalo, national network TBD)

Game 6 (if necessary) – Friday, May 1 (Time TBD) | TD Garden (MSG in Buffalo, national network TBD)

Game 7 (if necessary) – Sunday, May 3 (Time TBD) | KeyBank Center (MSG in Buffalo, national network TBD)

The Sabres said Round 1 radio broadcasts will be carried on WGR 550.

As the playoffs return to Buffalo, the team is also bringing back some fan-favorite traditions and introducing new ones.

Sabrehood Block Party

For every playoff home game, the Sabres will host a Sabrehood Block Party, which will include:



A pregame Party in the Plaza that opens three hours before puck drop, where fans can enjoy music, photo opportunities, alumni appearances, food and drink, and activities in Alumni Plaza.

A watch party at Canalside that opens two hours before puck drop, featuring a large screen showing the game as well as on-stage entertainment, food and beer trucks and more. The team said the watch parties will be free and open to the public. If you plan to attend, you are encouraged to RSVP here.



Outside the arena on Thursday morning, we caught crews getting ready for the watch party at Canalside. Workers set up and tested two digital screens, which will be used for every home game.

WATCH: Buffalo Sabres prepare for playoff fever both on and off the ice

Buffalo Sabres prepare for playoff fever both on and off the ice

The Sabres provided answers to some frequently asked questions for the watch parties, which you can find below:



Q: Are chairs permitted?

A: No. For the safety of all guests and staff, chairs are not permitted.

Q: Can we bring food and drink to the watch party?

A: No. No outside food or drink is permitted, but Canalside will have a lineup of food trucks and beverage stations (alcoholic and non-alcoholic) for guests to enjoy.

Q: How do we get in? Where do we park?

A: There will be two (2) security entrances, one at the corner of Marine Drive and Hanover Street, and the other at the corner of Main and Perry Street (across from the Sabres Store). There are surface lots and street parking to the north and west of Canalside. Guests are also highly encouraged to take the NFTA metro-rail, which drops off right at Canalside.

Q: Do I need a ticket? Is re-entry allowed?

A: A ticket is NOT needed to attend. This is a free, public event. Guests may enter and leave, but when re-entering Canalside must go through the security checkpoint again.

Q: Is the Watch Party rain or shine?

A: Yes. Outside of extreme inclement weather (extreme wind/lightning), the watch party will proceed as scheduled. Guests are encouraged to bring rain jackets/ponchos as umbrellas are not permitted.

Rally Towel Giveaways

The Sabres will be giving away commemorative rally towels for every playoff home game. The team said each towel will feature a unique slogan, which will be unveiled in the days before each game.

Away Game Watch Parties

The team said it is partnering with Seneca Resorts & Casinos to host watch parties for select road playoff games. "Stay tuned for more information as the schedule becomes available," the team said.