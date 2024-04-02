Braymiller Market and Buffalo PAL teaming up for camp fundraiser

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — This spring, you may notice if you're shopping at Braymiller Market, you'll be asked to round up your total to give a donation. That money will help send kids to camp this summer.

It's a new partnership between the market and the Police Athletic League of Buffalo (PAL), called the Camp Champs Round Up Campaign, announced by Mayor Byron Brown Tuesday.

Buffalo PAL's Camp Champs is a six-week summer camp program for Buffalo children in grades K-12. The campaign aims to raise $40,000 and runs from April 2 to June 30.

Camp Champs will experience educational field trips, sports, arts, fitness and nutrition, literacy, and STEM. They can also do learn how to play tennis and golf and lessons on finance and workforce development.

If you don't shop at Braymiller and want to support, you can donate by clicking here.