'Black Buffalo is back': $3.2 million investment to develop Jefferson Avenue

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Change that so many have been waiting for is coming to Jefferson Avenue in the form of a $3.2 million investment.

"We are dedicated to reinvesting in neighborhoods that were abandoned generations ago," said April Baskin, Chairwoman of the Erie County Legislature.

Baskin presented checks to three developers Tuesday afternoon.

T.O.P. Enterprises got $1.2 million to help them build Gateway Village, a fine arts building with affordable housing and commercial space at Jefferson and Best.

TOP Enterprises Inc. Rendering of the housing and art project



The Buffalo Urban League will get $1 million to help them build their headquarters on Jefferson.

"Unfortunately some of this was driven and the focus came because of the horrific tragedy on Jefferson avenue," said Thomas Beauford, Buffalo Urban League President & CEO. "But we want to make sure we honor that we want to move this community forward, we want to restore it to its former glory."

Buffalo Urban League

The final $1 million is going to Kanaka Development to build a wellness center with a pharmacy, doctor's office and behavioral center.

"[To] create a space where we can truly understand, be educated and enjoy the benefits of staying healthy and growing old gracefully," said Gregory Daniel.

It's not clear when shovels will go in the ground for any of these three projects, but developers say this is a big step in the right direction. Government leaders say there's more to come.

"This is the first of many big checks, We are finding ways to bring public funds back to those who need it most," said Chairwoman Baskin.