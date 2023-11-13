Watch Now
Buffalo Urban League ready to invest in Jefferson Avenue corridor

Organization plans to build a new $25 million headquarters
Buffalo Urban League
Posted at 6:28 PM, Nov 13, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-13 18:28:10-05

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — There is a sense of excitement building for a local organization that helps to empower minority communities and disadvantaged individuals.

The Buffalo Urban League recently unveiled plans for a new $25 million dollar headquarters to be built along the Jefferson Avenue corridor.

Urban League officials say they've outgrown their current space at Genesee and Huron, and that a new facility would also help them consolidate and centralize their services and programs.

The next step to make this a reality will be a major fundraising campaign to help them finance the project.

The hope is to have the new headquarters open in about five years.

