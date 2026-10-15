'Baseball meets circus': Banana Ball set to return to Buffalo in June

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Banana Ball, the league founded by the popular Savannah Bananas baseball team, announced it will return to Buffalo in June 2027.

The league announced in its city selection show that the Firefighters and Texas Tailgaters will play at Sahlen Field on June 10 and 11.

The Loco Beach Coconuts and Texas Tailgaters will also play at ESL Ballpark in Rochester on July 2 and 3.

The official Savannah Bananas baseball team will not be in Western New York this year.

The Ticket Lottery List will open on Thursday, October 15, and it will run through October 31.

Banana Ball says that a random drawing will take place before the games for the chance to purchase available tickets. If you’re drawn, you’ll be contacted for next steps.

The Savannah Bananas first visited Buffalo in July 2024.

WATCH: Sold-out crowd welcomes Savannah Bananas to Sahlen Field

Sold-out crowd welcomes Savannah Bananas to Sahlen Field

7 News reporter Derek Heid spoke with a few players before their first game.

WATCH: 'Baseball, but on steroids': Savannah Bananas host weekend series in Buffalo

'Baseball, but on steroids': Savannah Bananas host weekend series in Buffalo

“Baseball, but on steroids,” Bananas Pitcher Ryan Kellogg said. “It’s baseball meets circus meets acrobatics. Music is playing the whole time, so it’s kind of like you’re at a concert. There’s so many different elements, no matter where you look, something is happening.”