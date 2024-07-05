‘Baseball, but on steroids’: Savannah Bananas host weekend series in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Now Batting, the Savannah Bananas! The popular baseball team, making waves for their innovative and entertaining changes to America’s pastime, is preparing for a three-game series at Sahlen Field.

Sold-out crowds have been ready for months, and finally, the long awaited first Banana Ball pitch in Buffalo is nearing closer.

7 News reporter Derek Heid spoke with a few players leading up to their first game on Friday.

WKBW Savannah Bananas Pitcher Ryan Kellogg spoke to 7 News reporter Derek Heid about how exciting the Buffalo series is for him and his family, as a Whitby, Ontario native.

“For the people at home who don’t know what Banana Ball is, can you give me a sense as to what we’re in store for?”

“Baseball, but on steroids,” Bananas Pitcher Ryan Kellogg said. “It’s baseball meets circus meets acrobatics. Music is playing the whole time, so it’s kind of like you’re at a concert. There’s so many different elements, no matter where you look, something is happening.”

“What we try to do is make baseball more fun,” Bananas Right Fielder Reese Alexiades said. “[We try to] break the barriers between players and fans.”

WKBW Savannah Bananas Right Fielder Reese Alexiades is a rookie on the team. He shared his experiences with 7 News reporter Derek Heid.

For Kellogg, a greater Toronto area native, Buffalo feels like a homecoming game for him.

“I think I’ve got 50-60 people coming [to watch this weekend’s games],” Kellogg said.

The character he plays during the games is all in honor of his home country.

“I try to live up to some of the Canadian stereotypes. I’ve done a few games where I’ve pitched with a hockey stick. I was drinking maple syrup on the mound, whatever Canadian stereotypes we can do.”

Savannah Bananas Ryan Kellogg walks to the mound with a hockey stick and gloves, tosses the ball in the air, drops the gloves, and throws a strike over home plate.

What can we expect from the three games that the team is playing here?

Kellogg tells 7 News to expect a different game every day.

“We get the reference to the Harlem Globetrotters a lot. The only difference is that our games are not scripted,” Kellogg said. “We have celebrations, and stuff like that, that are scripted, but those are more ‘if then’ moments. If we hit a home run, then we will do this. If we score this run, then we will do this.”

Savannah Bananas The Savannah Bananas play three games in Buffalo, Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m. and Sunday at 1 p.m.

“Are you able to give us a sense as to what us here in Western New York can expect for your games?”

“I don’t want to give too many spoilers away, but I will say, if you’ve never been to a Savannah Bananas game, you will be blown away, you will have a great time, and you’re going to leave there wanting more,” Kellogg said.

“Buffalo is a big stadium. I think it’s about 15,000 people,” Alexiades. “I expect it to be loud and engaging, and we might have some things tailored to Buffalo.”

Savannah Bananas

All tickets are general admission, so it's recommended spectators arrive early.

Some of you who already have tickets may have received an email from the Savannah Bananas asking you to return your tickets if your plans to attend the game have changed.

The team told 7 News "We wanted to give people the opportunity to return tickets they wouldn't be using back to the Bananas for a full-face value refund or a credit for later - being a holiday weekend, we were being contacted a lot that people's plans were changing, and we want to get ahead of it. Anyone with a valid ticket for the events in Buffalo will be welcomed inside for an unforgettable night - nobody will be turned away.”

Games are Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m. and Sunday at 1 p.m. The Friday and Sunday games will air live on ESPN.