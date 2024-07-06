Sold-out Buffalo crowd welcomes The Savannah Bananas for a weekend of 'The Greatest Show in Sports'

BUFFALO, NY. (WKBW) — The Savannah Bananas invaded Sahlen Field Friday night for their first of three games this weekend in the city of good neighbors.

A sold-out crowd of over 16,000 people brought the excitement and energy that has become a staple of the “Greatest Show in Sports” as the Bananas have taken their unique twist on America’s Pastime and brought it to Western New York.

There was no shortage of moments that will make you smile...

Like little Jack’s home run to start the night or four-year-old honorary firefighter Henry who got to live out every kid’s dream and spray their dad in the face with a fire hose.

It’s those types of fan-first experiences that young kids like Ben and Liam look forward to.

“I love the excitement and how it’s so much more than just winning. You get the full experience," says Liam Swartz.

“I like the stunts they do during the game. I think it brings the game up a little bit," adds Ben Eiman

While the experience might look like it’s geared towards kids. The Savannah Bananas experience is something the whole family can enjoy.

“We’ve been following them on TikTok and social media. My daughter knows all the dances so we’re ready to see some Banana Ball," Mark Kuntz told 7 Sports.

Whether you’re five years old or 75, it’s clear that Banana Ball will continue to create new fans every day thanks to the power of what you see on the field and social media. Savannah Banana infielder Jackson Olson sees that with every city they travel to.

“It’s more important to do that in person and make that connection in person," Olson said. "But when you get to do it on social media and that little boy or little girl says like hey look what Jackson posted, I think that’s so cool and all those guys have those kinds of stories and it’s really special to be a part of something like this.”

And of course, it wouldn’t be a trip to Buffalo if a folding table didn’t get smashed along the way.

The Savannah Bananas are putting on a classic show at Sahlen Field tonight. This dude just blasted a dinger and then went through a table. A real crowd pleaser. pic.twitter.com/RoOa7Q9bD4 — Matt Parrino (@MattParrino) July 6, 2024

The Savannah Bananas will host two more games this weekend at Sahlen Field. One on Saturday at 7:00 p.m. est. and the other on Sunday at 1:00 p.m. est.