BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — As summer arrives, Buffalo families are looking forward to outdoor activities, and many are eager to learn about the progress of the city's newest park.

The full transformation of the former LaSalle Park into the new Ralph Wilson Park is taking shape along the Lake Erie shoreline, and plans are in motion for its initial debut.

WATCH: As construction continues, the first phase of the new Ralph Wilson Park is set to open summer 2026

Katie Campos, executive director of the Ralph Wilson Park Conservancy, took me on a walking tour of the construction site and provided an update on progress.

"Our park is really coming together - it’s starting to look like a park," Campos said.

The vision for Ralph Wilson Park is to create a world-class community gathering place.

Phase One of the project, which officially broke ground in July 2022, will feature several new sports fields, complete with scoreboards and lights, new walking paths, and a reconstructed shoreline at the south end of the park.

WATCH: In May, we got an inside look at construction with Campos

Campos anticipates that Phase One will be completed and open to the public by the summer of 2026.

A significant aspect of the park's development is the planting of 1,000 new trees, which will enhance walking paths and provide shade for visitors. The restoration of the shoreline is particularly notable, with a newly armored shoreline extending 50 feet into the water, creating a protective environment for both wildlife and park-goers.

"This beautiful armored shoreline is built out from 50 feet into the water with an elevation up to 30 feet at certain points," Campos explained. "It’s also an opportunity for the birds and the fish to rebuild themselves and create a healthy lake community."

A new signature bridge, installed last fall, will serve as the grand entrance to the park, offering an elevated view of the landscape.

WATCH: 'The city deserves this': Buffalo’s first look at Ralph Wilson Park pedestrian bridge installed over I-190

"When you come out, you’re in front of the big bowl, the great lawn, and you just see the entire view of Lake Erie and the mouth of the Niagara River. It’s stunning," Campos said.

Due to additional investments in various areas, the project's estimated cost has significantly increased from $110 million before the pandemic to a projected $200 million. Funding sources will include local, state, and federal grants, along with substantial contributions from the Ralph C. Wilson Foundation.

"This is truly one of the biggest investments in a public park in our lifetime in Buffalo, and across the country. It’s pretty historic," Campos added.

Ralph Wilson Park promises to be a world-class destination for residents and visitors alike, enhancing Buffalo's outdoor spaces as the community looks forward to its grand opening in 2026.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.