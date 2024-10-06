‘The city deserves this’: Buffalo’s first look at Ralph Wilson Park pedestrian bridge installed over I-190

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Families, photographers, and people pulling over on the side of I-190, all to see the same thing, the Ralph Wilson Park pedestrian bridge has been installed.

WKBW The Ralph Wilson Park pedestrian bridge has been installed over I-190 just south of 4th street park.

“We found out the highway was closing, so we said 'let's go, let’s go see it,'” Katie Alvarado said. “I’m okay with [the city] looking a little boujee-er. The upgrades are definitely nice, I think the city deserves this.”

WKBW Katie Alvardo (left) and Kathy Bean-Burton (right) stopped by the bridge on Sunday to see the finished product.

“I think it's fancy, I was like oooo Buffalo is getting fancy new bridges,” Kelly Martinez said.

7 News has followed the very long journey for the bridge, from its beginnings in Italy in February, its trip down the Erie Canal, until it has finally found its permanent home, resting over top of the 190.

Now, many neighbors are counting down the days until they can walk across the bridge for themselves.

“I can’t wait until it’s all open and we can actually walk over it, and see the sights from up there and the park completed,” Martinez said.

WKBW Kelly Martinez told 7 News she grew up often crossing the old bridge to visit LaSalle Park.

“Anytime it opens will be exciting,” Alvarado said.

The bridge is still closed to the public, as construction continues on Ralph Wilson Park.