'An area we need to do more work on': Breast cancer awareness month at Roswell Park

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) —The Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center is continuing to raise money for research against breast cancer.

Healthcare professionals recommend that mammograms should start yearly at age 40 for women considered to be at an average risk. However, if you are considered to be at a higher risk, Dr. Ermelinda Bonaccio, Roswell Park's chair of diagnostic imaging, says that testing should be done much earlier.

"We've known that BRCA mutations are more common in women of Ashkenazi Jewish descent," said Bonaccio. "We're also learning that they are more common in Black women as well. I think this is an area we really need to continue to do more work on."

Roswell Park recently received a state grant to have mobile units for breast cancer and prostate cancer starting in April of 2025. These will further increase accessibility to the screening resources all throughout Western New York.