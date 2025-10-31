Family of woman murdered in Buffalo joins lawmakers calling for bail reform

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Amanda Thompson was a mother of four, known by her family as loving, driven, and devoted to her children. In July, she was shot and killed on the front porch of her home on South Ogden Street in Buffalo.

Police say the accused killer, her ex-boyfriend Rickey M. Crouch, had already served time for murder. He was convicted in 1997 and released on parole just five years ago.

Crouch is now facing nine charges, including first-degree murder.

Thompson’s mother, Muril Hadden, says his release should have never happened.

Standing beside Senator Rob Ortt and Republican Buffalo mayoral candidate James Gardner, Hadden shared her daughter’s story as part of a push for legislative change.

Senator Ortt is sponsoring the Protect Act, which would repeal a law that allows the parole board to discharge individuals with indeterminate sentences before completing their supervision. He says it’s a critical step to prevent tragedies like Thompson’s death.

“Had he been still under parole supervision when he was arrested on domestic charges, there’s a real reasonable likelihood he would have been held and not free to kill Amanda,” Ortt said.

According to research from the Data Collaborative for Justice, overall recidivism rates in New York have remained stable, but re-arrest rates among high-risk groups with recent violent felony arrests have increased since bail reform was enacted.

Thompson’s family says this effort is not about politics, but about protecting others.

“No matter Democrat, Republican, Independent, do the right thing,” Hadden said. “Protect other families.”

They’re also using their loss to raise awareness about domestic violence. Hadden says Amanda always wanted to make a difference and through this advocacy, her family hopes she still can.

“If it’s going to protect another family or another woman or another man from going through what we’re going through, it’s what Amanda would have wanted,” Hadden said.

Governor Kathy Hochul’s office has not yet responded to a request for comment on the proposed legislation.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, help is available. A list of local resources can be found here:

Family Justice Center

(716) 558-7233

Erie Co. Child and Family Services

(716) 884-6000

National Domestic Violence Hotline

(800) 799-7233