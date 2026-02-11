'Absolutely long overdue': Buffalo takes a key step in $70M Main Street reconstruction project

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The City of Buffalo has completed the bidding process for a massive road reconstruction project aimed at revitalizing a 2.5-mile stretch of Main Street in Downtown Buffalo.

The "Middle Main" project will reconstruct Main Street from Main and Goodell all the way to Kensington Avenue at Sisters Hospital and Humboldt Parkway, passing Canisius University. After more than four years of planning, the city has taken a major step forward in addressing long-standing issues along one of Buffalo's most important thoroughfares.

"I'm excited to announce we did just bid out a large project on Main Street, all the way from Goodell to Kensington," Nolan Skipper said. "So we will start a full-on reconstruction project of that street, curbs, and sidewalks, and that will finish with paving."

Skipper, the City of Buffalo's Commissioner of Public Works, said work could begin later this spring on the stretch that runs from south of the medical campus to just north of Canisius University.

The city's RFP process returned a single bid for the $70 million project, which will utilize a mix of federal, state and local funds. The goal is to have the bid presented to the Buffalo Common Council for approval on February 17.

The project addresses deteriorating conditions that have worsened this winter. Nelson Nirelli, a longtime business owner at Main and Ferry in Buffalo, spoke about the poor conditions on Main Street outside his auto shop.

"It's like a war zone, to be honest with you, from here to Goodell. It's terrible," Nirelli said.

Skipper acknowledged that the street has been a persistent problem.

"I know that's been a stretch since I've been at the city that I get calls on probably the most of any street," Skipper said.

Fillmore District Common Council Member Mitch Nowakowski said the "Middle Main Project" has his full support and believes the investment will be a difference maker for the city.

"This is absolutely long overdue," Nowakowski said.

"It's going to be a game changer because when you think of this section of Main Street, it's a thoroughfare that goes all the way from Downtown Buffalo, and it already goes to basically Canisius College. It interconnects neighborhoods, commercial corridors, and residences, and we need it done," Nowakowski said.

The project will take considerable time, with work expected to push into 2028. This was one of the projects previously held up over a bond battle with the city comptroller. Skipper said a mix of funding sources will allow the city to get construction started, with plans to work with the comptroller for the remaining portion.

"It's one of those that's been the bane of my time here so far, so it'll be nice to pave that and get that done with," Skipper said.

