Mayor Ryan: Buffalo must increase local revenue, secure NYS support to stabilize finances

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo Mayor Sean Ryan was in Albany on Wednesday and testified before the New York State Legislature at the Joint Legislative Public Hearing on the 2026 Executive Budget Proposal.

According to a city spokesperson, in his testimony, Mayor Ryan told the legislature that years of unrealistic budgeting practices and one-time revenue solutions have depleted city reserves and masked a growing structural deficit. He said the city's fiscal challenges are the result of constrained revenue growth over many years, not excessive spending.

"He made clear that Buffalo must both increase local revenue and secure short-term state support to stabilize its finances," a release says.

The mayor said the underinvestment has led to aging water infrastructure, under-resourced public works operations, and community centers in serious disrepair.

As part of his testimony, the mayor also proposed solutions.



Requested legislation authorizing a second round of bonding through the Buffalo Fiscal Stability Authority.

Proposed amendments to legislation governing the Buffalo Parking and Mobility Authority to strengthen governance and oversight while the City evaluates the long-term fiscal implications of parking ramp restructuring enacted in last year’s State Budget.

Requested authorization for three targeted revenue measures:

A supplemental tax on vacant and abandoned properties to reduce blight and offset the public costs associated with neglected parcels. A restructuring of eligibility for the homestead property tax rate so that only owner-occupied one- or two-family homes qualify, aligning the policy with its original intent of protecting homeowners rather than extending the lower rate to out-of-town investors. Authorization for a two-tiered real estate transfer tax within the City of Buffalo, paid by the seller.

Requested direct temporary State assistance to stabilize Buffalo’s budget in the interim.

“We know we can't rely on state support to fix everything that we do, so we'll be seeking property and tax increases over the next three years,” Mayor Ryan said. “But we also don't want to overburden the people of the City of Buffalo, so we would like to have other ways to generate revenues.”

The mayor said state help and the city's commitment to a three-year soft landing plan can help avoid harmful cuts.