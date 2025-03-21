'A wild ride': Buffalo woman using her cancer battle journey as a way to raise awareness

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Eight months ago, Lindsay Riggs, a 40-year-old marketing strategist and mother of three, faced a life-altering diagnosis: stage 2-B colon cancer.

Despite the life-threatening illness, Riggs has been determined to stay positive while navigating her treatment journey.

“It’s been a wild ride,” she said. “We’ve been on the journey of chemotherapy treatments, getting my scans, just doing everything my oncology team tells me."

Riggs has shared her experiences publicly through her Instagram account, @buffalovebirds, connecting with others enduring similar challenges.

Many have responded with their personal stories, particularly young women under 50 who have faced various types of cancer, including breast, colon, lymphoma, and skin cancer.

“The awareness is crucial,” Riggs noted, especially with March recognized as Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month.

Throughout this month, she has been actively fundraising for colon cancer research, emphasizing the need for more studies focused on younger adults diagnosed with the disease.

“We’ve deemed it the 'BuffaLoveBirds Saving Butts’ as the whole campaign,” Riggs said, highlighting the collaborative effort with local businesses to support this cause.

Close to 50 Western New York businesses have joined in, offering special deals with proceeds directed to Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center.

One business, Meet & Eat Charcuterie in Larkinville, has pledged to donate 50 percent of proceeds from a curated charcuterie board created by Riggs.

“This is super important to me to do something that might help her out,” said Kristen Cronyn, owner of Meet & Eat.

Riggs has expressed gratitude for the overwhelming support she’s received from the WNY business community.

“The message is vital, we have young people experiencing this diagnosis more and more. They know the importance of rallying as a community and taking care of each other,” she shared, as she prepares for what she hopes is her final chemotherapy treatment on Friday.

“I’m so excited beyond words, but I’m also nervous,” she said.

Looking ahead, Riggs hopes her journey and fundraising efforts will continue making a difference for others facing similar battles.

“It’s not about me; it’s about everybody else that is experiencing this—and how can we get it to the point that we understand it for the future,” Riggs said.

According to Riggs, her fundraising campaign will run through the end of March, and she hopes to make this an annual event.

If you would like to make a personal donation you can do so here.