'You have to lean on your people': Buffalo mom shares her cancer battle journey in hopes of helping others

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A recent study in the Journal JAMA shows more young Americans are being diagnosed with colon cancer.

According to JAMA Network Open, it's the leading cause of cancer death in men under 50 and the second most deadly cancer for women under 50.

A 40-year-old Buffalo mom is sharing her cancer battle journey on social media in hopes of raising awareness and helping others.

Lindsay Riggs and her husband Beau have been sharing entertaining posts for years on the Buffalovebirds Instagram account but recently took to the platform with a more serious story after hearing the shocking news that Lindsay has colon cancer.

Back in August Lindsay had severe abdomen pain and knew something was wrong, so she drove herself to the ER in the middle of the night.

"I ended up having a tumor that was diagnosed as colon cancer...which was a shock," explained Lindsay.

She said there is no history of colon cancer in her family.

"It was like my world turned upside down and I felt like I was out of my body like I was in a movie and it wasn't real but as soon as I accepted that I knew I had to have that positive mindset," she explained.

Lindsay is currently undergoing chemotherapy treatments and the couple is sharing their journey with their thousands of followers to raise awareness about colon cancer while urging others to get screened.

"If others are going through something like this: it's mindset. You have to lean on your people and you'll get through it you will," said Lindsay.

Lindsay and Beau said they have heard from numerous people through their social media accounts who are also battling cancer. They encourage others to get screened early.