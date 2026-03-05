'A wealth of memories': Community gathers to honor Mickey Harmon and Jordan Celotto one year after deaths

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Friends, loved ones and community members gathered at the Allentown Association office in Buffalo to mark one year since the deaths of Mickey Harmon and Jordan Celotto, honoring their lives and legacies.

The vigil brought together members of the queer, artist and business communities, as well as all those who adored the couple. The message of the night centered on living life true to who you are, as Mickey and Jordan did.

Buffalo City Council Member Mitch Nowakowski of the Fillmore District spoke at the vigil, urging those gathered to focus on how the couple lived rather than how they died.

"We need to come together and celebrate them for who they are, because the way they departed was one glint out of almost 40 years of both of them living here on this earth, and that's what they should be remembered by," Nowakowski said.

Many remembered Mickey as a mentor and a friend. Laine Walnicki, board president of the Allentown Association, reflected on what his presence meant to those around him.

"He was a friend to many. He had his influences in so many areas. I miss having him around to share a story, ask for his advice, meet up for a drink," Walnicki said.

Others remembered Mickey as a project partner who helped share the stories of the LGBTQ+ community. Anna Grujick, a friend of Mickey and Jordan, spoke to his directness and humor.

"I love the humor with which he would call things their right names, and I wouldn't sugarcoat, who is who, what the problems are, what are the causes," Grujick said.

Around various corners in Allentown, pieces of art created by Mickey or influenced by him can still be found. Patty MacDonald, chair of the Beautification Committee, said the community is committed to carrying on the causes he cared about most.

"One of the things that we're determined to do is all the things that he was really passionate about, like the Pride Festival and like 1st Fridays and other things. We want to keep that going, and that's like a long-lasting tribute to him and Jordan," MacDonald said.

Following the vigil, a community walk took place, which ended on Allen Street at a mural Mickey had worked on with Buffalo artist Ari Moore, who was also present at the event. Moore reflected on what the project meant to Mickey.

"Mickey was enthusiastic about this as much as he's about, was about everything and it was as much as a history project for him, as reaffirming for me. The people on there all have a connection with LGBTQ history, one way or the other," Moore said.

The community is still coming to terms with the loss of both Mickey and Jordan.

"The loss is just absolutely incalculable," MacDonald said.

The man accused of killing the couple pleaded not guilty last March and faces 2 counts of second-degree murder. The case is now in the hands of mental health experts, with prosecutors beginning their own review after receiving a defense expert report. A pre-trial conference is set for July, and the trial remains scheduled for February 20-27.