Concerns over access to guns in Buffalo after teens were charged with murder of 3-year-old boy

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — On Tuesday, two boys, 14 and 16 years old, were charged with the murder of 3-year-old Ramone Carter.

Carter was shot and killed Friday night on Domedion Avenue while he was outside playing with his 7-year-old sister. His sister was also shot but is expected to recover. Prosecutors said they don't believe they were the intended targets of the shooting.

Investigators said the two boys allegedly had a revolver and a pistol, which is posing the question — why were these teens able to access the guns?

Buffalo Police are not releasing specific information as the investigation continues, but 7 News Senior Reporter Eileen Buckley spoke to an expert on the topic of teens and guns.

“A teenager, who's 14, 15, 16, understands what a firearm can do,” remarked Patricia Logan-Greene, University at Buffalo associate professor.

"You know it's an unfortunate society that we're living in today,” stated Michael Keane, Acting Erie County District Attorney.

Gun violence is being declared a public health crisis, with younger generations deeply impacted, both as victims and criminals.

"But the fact that these children had guns and were so willing to use them indiscriminately — is what brings us to this point,” declared Mayor Byron Brown.

“I am still waiting for Americans to say wait a minute,” commented Logan-Greene.

Logan-Greene is associate dean of academic affairs at UB’s School of Social Work. She has been digging deeply into firearms data over the last few years and co-authored this research titled: Social Work Practice and Gun Safety in the United States: Are we doing enough? and reacted to Buffalo's deadly shooting.

“How alarming is that for you to hear?” Buckley asked.

“Well, it's obviously devastating, especially given the age of the young child who was killed and the age of the kids who got a hold of the gun -- also tragic because of how preventable it is,” Logan-Greene replied.

Preventable because Logan-Greene says there is a big free flow of both legal and illegal guns in communities.

"49% of youth say that they could get a gun either somewhat or very easily,” Logan-Greene said.

Logan-Greene tells me there are efforts to shift from a gun culture in communities like Buffalo, but it isn't easy.

"A lot of people in communities like Buffalo feel they have to a gun for their own protection that they will be seen as a target for others violence if they do not have a weapon on their person at all times,” described Logan-Greene.

Logan-Greene's extensive research also finds too many children have easy access to guns in their own homes.

"Up to 40% of firearms owners do not store at least one of their guns safely, meaning that millions of kids live in homes where they can just find a firearm pretty easily,” Logan-Greene noted.

