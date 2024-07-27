'A big community supporter': 300 backpacks given away to Buffalo students in memory of Dr. Jonathan Daniels

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Third annual Jonathan D. Daniels, MD Memorial School Drive was a success, where students in underserved communities got the tools they need to succeed.

This giveaway was the dream of Dr. Daniels, who died in a house fire on July 4, 2022.

"A big community supporter and wanted to do all he can for his community," said Donna Ball, who worked with Dr. Daniels at the Jacobs School of Medicine.

The drive took place in the parking lot of Care Medical Practice on Jefferson Ave, the same neighborhood where Dr. Daniels ran a pediatric practice.

Michael Schwartz Dr. Jonathan Daniels had a mission to serve students in his community



His adult daughters, Jordan and Jensen, also died in the fire at their North Buffalo home.

"He was a gentle, caring wonderful man who would give anything to help you get through whatever you're going through," said Ball.

Michael Schwartz Bags were filled with donations collected throughout June



Before his death, he had been working with his team in admissions on organizing a school supplies drive.

His colleagues keep it running to continue his legacy, giving away 300 backpacks to students K-8.