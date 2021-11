BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The baby rhino that was welcomed to the Buffalo Zoo in October and made its public debut last week has officially been named.

The zoo announced Wednesday the rhino has officially been named Georgia.

Last week zookeepers picked two names that paid homage to her father George and allowed the public to help break the tie by setting up an online vote.

The choices were Georgia and Georgie, Georgia was chosen by the voters and the zoo thanked all who voted.