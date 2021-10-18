Buffalo Zoo welcomes baby rhino, weighing in at 130 pounds

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Zoo welcomed its fifth rhino calf in 17 years over the weekend.

The female calf, who doesn't have a name yet, was born to Tashi the greater one-horned rhino at 3:29 a.m. on Saturday. The baby's father, George, is a former resident of the Buffalo Zoo. He now lives at another facility.

The calf weighed in at 130 pounds. Vetinary staff at the zoo will continue to monitor Tashi and the calf in the next few weeks to make sure they remain in good health.

The Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA) includes the Buffalo Zoo in its Species Survival Plan for the greater one-horned rhino. In the past 17 years, five calves have been born at the zoo.

Tashi's calf does not yet have a name, and the zoo has not yet announced when the public will be able to view her. The zoo will be sharing updates on social media.