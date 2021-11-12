Baby rhino makes public debut at Buffalo Zoo and you can help naming her

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The baby rhino that was welcomed to the Buffalo Zoo in October made its public debut Thursday.

This zoo's fifth rhino calf in 17 years is a female that was born October 16 to Tashi the greater one-horned rhino. The calf's father, George, is a former resident of the Buffalo Zoo who now lives at another facility.

The calf doesn't have a name yet, but you can help naming her! The zoo announced Friday its keepers have picked two names that pay homage to her father, Georgia and Georgie, and they need the public to help break the tie. You can vote here, voting will end November 16.

The calf weighed 130 pounds at birth. The zoo says she now weighs over 200 pounds, has a ton of energy and is fearless.