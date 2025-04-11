Buffalo Toy Library opens first physical location, bringing free play to local families

Buffalo, N.Y. (WKBW)— The Buffalo Toy Library has officially opened its first physical location at 2929 Main Street. Just like a traditional library, kids can come in to explore and borrow toys — free of charge.

For founder Hannah Bogdan, a new mom and former preschool teacher, this is more than a play space. It’s a community-driven effort to support child development and make quality toys accessible to all families.

“Pay is how children learn and grow and make sense of the world around them,” Bogdan says.

"Children's interests and development changes weekly, daily, and parents should be able to meet their children where they're at with their play materials, but that shouldn't necessarily require them to purchase so many new things.”

The Toy Library started with pop-up events in libraries, schools, and markets across Western New York. Now, it offers drop-in playtime as well as memberships for families who want to borrow toys and take them home.

Cleanliness is a top concern, and Bogdan says they follow the USA Toy Library Association standards — the same guidelines used in licensed childcare centers.

The Toy Library also encourages donations — with the option for families to temporarily give up toys and come back for them later. You can find additional information on pricing, hours of operation and upcoming events here.

