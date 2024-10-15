'I love the idea of being able to rent a toy': The Buffalo Toy Library

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Toy Library is a nonprofit organization aiming to bridge the gap in access to high quality play materials and experiences for young children.

Hannah Bogdan, the founder of the organization is a former preschool teacher and she says the idea stemmed from her students taking home the classroom toys.

"So I decided to create a toy library program where they would be able to do that and bring them back," said Bogdan.

Although there is not yet a physical location for the library, Hannah brings the toys to community events all throughout the city.

"I love the idea of being able to rent a toy," said Jessica Banach. She is a mother of four who finds herself running out of space in her house for all of her childrens' toys.

"It's like something you don't have at home and your kids are really excited about."

Hannah assures parents that all CDC guidelines are followed when it comes to cleaning and disinfecting all toys included in the library.

You can find more information on upcoming events or how to get involved with the Buffalo Toy Library here.