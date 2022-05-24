West Seneca West Senior High School organizes fundraiser for victims and families of mass shooting

WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WKBW) — Students and staff at West Seneca West Senior High School have organized a fundraiser for the victims and families impacted by the mass shooting in Buffalo on May 14.

The students and staff decided that 100% of the sales from the school's bookstore would be donated to support those impacted and to this point, they have raised nearly $2,000.

Kristen Willman helps run the bookstore and told 7 News that there have been students and staff that have come to the bookstore and said they didn't want to buy anything, they simply wanted to donate money. The money the school raises will be donated FeedMore Western New York.

It's efforts like this that are unifying Buffalo during a very challenging time. Actions that school social worker Kate DiPasquale says make all the difference.

"We can't do something to have made it not happen, but I think to do something that reminds us of how we care for each other and that we're a community about love, not hate, can really be powerful," said DiPasquale.

DiPasquale said her office has been busy since the shooting with students coming in to talk about what happened. She said the most important thing we can do for our kids right now is listen.

For more information on how you can help those impacted or if you are in need of help, you can click here and here.