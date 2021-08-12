The 'Lucky Duck Scavenger Hunt' is back for a second year

It's quite the mission for kids all around WNY. From the Northtowns to the Southtowns—police officers need help locating their duck friends.

It's all because of Captain Quackers from the Cheektowaga Police Department.

"Last year, he got a promotion he became Major Quackers, but unfortunately he lost all of his family and friends in local parks and he’s demoted back to Captain Quackers," said Lieutenant. Jeffrey Schmidt.

Just like last year, these ducks are everywhere, from Orchard Park to Depew to the Town of Tonawanda.

"He and his long time good friend ducky fresh from the Town of Tonawanda are partnering up and they’re asking all the children to use their excellent eyesight and they find the ducks in our parks," said Lt. Schmidt.

It’s the second annual lucky duck scavenger hunt, which officers say was a hit last summer and this year will be even bigger.

"We got great feedback last year and we just have a bigger social media following that ever, and a lot of other departments are doing it," said Captain Joseph Milosich of the Town of Tonawanda Police Department,

There are eight departments taking part. This is all about giving kids a chance to get outside.

"It’s a tough year again, so it’s great to come together with these law enforcement agencies and identify to our community that we can see what they’re doing out here and we just want to give them something to enjoy and a way to say that we appreciate them," said Lt. Schmidt.

And if you find the lucky ducks— you could get a big Nintendo Switch.

"Each lucky duck will look the same this year, now they will all have Captain Christine Milosich’s badge hanging from them," said Cpt. Milosich.

Captain Christine Milosich died in March after a battle with cancer. She played a large role in making the first lucky duck hunt happen.

Town of Tonawanda Police Department

"She was the very first one to respond when we were trying to decide how we could make this happen. She was the first one in line, she came to our department and turned what was a dream into reality," said Lt. Schmidt.

Captain Joseph Milosich is her husband. He says this tribute means the world to him.

"Cheektowaga police described her as a community service power house and she was. She was proud of our community and she affected a lot of people. To be able to continue that is an invaluable opportunity for me, but it’s very humbling that the other police departments wanted to do that as well," said Cpt. Milosich.

If you find a lucky duck with Cpt. Milosich’s badge, take a picture and send it to the Lucky Duck Scavenger Hunt Facebook Page for a chance to win that Nintendo Switch.

The lucky duck scavenger hunt starts on Monday, August 16, that’s when you’ll find out which parks to start searching.

And here’s a tip: look up high! They’re gonna be up in trees because officers don’t want you to take the ducks. That way—everyone can play along.