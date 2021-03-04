Town of Tonawanda Police Department announces death of Lt. Christine Milosich

TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Town of Tonawanda Police Department announced Lt. Christine Milosich died on March 1, 2021.

The announcement was made on the department's Facebook page, which said Lt. Milosich valiantly fought cancer.

TTPD said Milosich was hired in 2008 and in 2017 she became the first female TTPD officer to be promoted to lieutenant.

You can read the full announcement below.

"We are saddened to inform you that our beloved Lt. Christine Milosich died on March 1st, 2021. Chrissy valiantly fought cancer, but you wouldn't have known it because of her strength.

Lt. Milosich was hired in 2008, and In 2017, she became the first female TTPD officer to be promoted to lieutenant. Chrissy served many roles at TTPD, but none more important than in 2020, when she became the leader and champion of our Community Services program.

Lt. Milosich's dedication and compassion for her career, community, and people are an example to us all.

We love you, Chrissy."