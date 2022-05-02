Run and ride for GLYS WNY, Inc. in the second annual Buffalo Strong Pride Bi(athlon)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Following the success of the first-ever Buffalo Strong Pride Bi(athlon) last year, 7 WKBW is again joining up with RISE Fitness Studio in Hamburg for the second annual Pride Bi to benefit GLYS WNY Inc.

The event is held by RISE Fitness Studio and includes a 5K run through the Village of Hamburg and a 10-mile spin at the studio's Hamburg location. 7 WKBW is proud to sponsor the Pride Bi.

The 2022 Pride Bi will take place on Saturday, June 4 at 10 a.m. at RISE Fitness Studio at 97 Main Street in Hamburg.

Participants can register to complete the event in person or participate virtually. All participants receive a Buffalo Strong Pride Bi t-shirt. Registration for the on-site event is $50, and registration for virtual participants is $35 plus shipping. On-site participants will also receive a complimentary lunch after the event, provided by Picasso's Pizza.

Register for the 2022 Buffalo Strong Pride Bi here.

Proceeds from the Pride Bi go directly to GLYS.

Last year, the event raised more than $2,500 for GLYS, an organization providing a safe space, advocacy, support and information for LGBTQ+ youth and their families in Western New York.