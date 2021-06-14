Watch
Buffalo Strong Pride Bi(athlon) raises over $2,500 for GLYS WNY

Posted at 7:15 PM, Jun 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-14 19:15:48-04

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — RISE Fitness Studio held the Buffalo Strong Pride Bi(athlon), a 5K run and 10-mile spin, at its Hamburg location Saturday.

WKBW sponsored the event with RISE and Picasso's Pizza to benefit GLYS WNY. It raised $2,755.72 for GLYS WNY with 69 participants. Those who took part Saturday received a t-shirt and lunch provided by Picasso's. There was also a virtual version of the event.

GLYS WNY helps LGTBQ+ youth by providing:

  • A safe space
  • Interaction with LGBTQ+ peers and adult role models
  • Support Peer Group
  • Health & wellness activities
  • Opportunities for leadership development
  • Access to cultural events and youth development activities
  • Information, resources & referrals
  • Advocacy

You can learn more about GLYS WNY here.

You can donate to GLYS WNY here.

