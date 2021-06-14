Buffalo Strong Pride Bi(athlon) raises over $2,500 for GLYS WNY

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — RISE Fitness Studio held the Buffalo Strong Pride Bi(athlon), a 5K run and 10-mile spin, at its Hamburg location Saturday.
THIS IS AMAZING!!!!!! The energy is so high for the #pridebi@WKBW pic.twitter.com/ZheA12gcqX— Ed Drantch (@EdDrantch) June 12, 2021
WKBW sponsored the event with RISE and Picasso's Pizza to benefit GLYS WNY. It raised $2,755.72 for GLYS WNY with 69 participants. Those who took part Saturday received a t-shirt and lunch provided by Picasso's. There was also a virtual version of the event.
This was just a phenomenal day. So inspiring to see everyone supporting the #LGBTQ community.#pridebi@WKBW pic.twitter.com/MTM16OuSBX— Ed Drantch (@EdDrantch) June 12, 2021
GLYS WNY helps LGTBQ+ youth by providing:
- A safe space
- Interaction with LGBTQ+ peers and adult role models
- Support Peer Group
- Health & wellness activities
- Opportunities for leadership development
- Access to cultural events and youth development activities
- Information, resources & referrals
- Advocacy
You can learn more about GLYS WNY here.
You can donate to GLYS WNY here.