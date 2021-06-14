Buffalo Strong Pride Bi(athlon) raises over $2,500 for GLYS WNY

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — RISE Fitness Studio held the Buffalo Strong Pride Bi(athlon), a 5K run and 10-mile spin, at its Hamburg location Saturday.

THIS IS AMAZING!!!!!! The energy is so high for the #pridebi@WKBW pic.twitter.com/ZheA12gcqX — Ed Drantch (@EdDrantch) June 12, 2021

WKBW sponsored the event with RISE and Picasso's Pizza to benefit GLYS WNY. It raised $2,755.72 for GLYS WNY with 69 participants. Those who took part Saturday received a t-shirt and lunch provided by Picasso's. There was also a virtual version of the event.

This was just a phenomenal day. So inspiring to see everyone supporting the #LGBTQ community.#pridebi@WKBW pic.twitter.com/MTM16OuSBX — Ed Drantch (@EdDrantch) June 12, 2021

GLYS WNY helps LGTBQ+ youth by providing:

A safe space

Interaction with LGBTQ+ peers and adult role models

Support Peer Group

Health & wellness activities

Opportunities for leadership development

Access to cultural events and youth development activities

Information, resources & referrals

Advocacy

You can learn more about GLYS WNY here.

You can donate to GLYS WNY here.