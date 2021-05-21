What is GLYS WNY? Here's how one local organization is helping LGTBQ+ youth

What is GLYS WNY?

The organization follows the mission statement: "GLYS WNY builds affirming cultures and supportive communities for youth of all sexual orientations, gender identities, and gender expressions."

GLYS WNY helps LGTBQ+ youth by providing:

A safe space

Interaction with LGBTQ+ peers and adult role models

Support Peer Group

Health & wellness activities

Opportunities for leadership development

Access to cultural events and youth development activities

Information, resources & referrals

Advocacy

What kind of programs does GLYS WNY offer youth?

GLYS offers several programs which include the following, you can learn more by clicking on each program:

GLYS WNY's history

GLYS began in 1983 as “Gay & Lesbian Youth of Buffalo” (GLYB) and in 1994 GLYB changed its name to Gay & Lesbian Youth Services (GLYS) of WNY.

Until 2000, GLYS was a part-time counseling-based organization but then became a full-time youth development agency. GLYS currently works with 72 schools in the Western New York area that have established Gay Straight/Gender Sexuality Alliances, a partnership that dates back to 2006, to establish a curriculum to help schools develop a safe and inclusive environment for all students.

In 2020, GLYS changed its name to GLYS Western New York, Inc: Growing LGBTQ+ Youth Support recognizing that after 26 years "Gay & Lesbian Youth Services" did not adequately reflect its dedication to LGBTQ+ youth.