What is GLYS WNY? Here's how one local organization is helping LGTBQ+ youth

Nick Butler, provided by GLYS WNY, Inc.
Posted at 4:15 PM, May 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-21 16:15:15-04

What is GLYS WNY?

The organization follows the mission statement: "GLYS WNY builds affirming cultures and supportive communities for youth of all sexual orientations, gender identities, and gender expressions."

GLYS WNY helps LGTBQ+ youth by providing:

  • A safe space
  • Interaction with LGBTQ+ peers and adult role models
  • Support Peer Group
  • Health & wellness activities
  • Opportunities for leadership development
  • Access to cultural events and youth development activities
  • Information, resources & referrals
  • Advocacy

What kind of programs does GLYS WNY offer youth?

GLYS offers several programs which include the following, you can learn more by clicking on each program:

GLYS WNY's history

GLYS began in 1983 as “Gay & Lesbian Youth of Buffalo” (GLYB) and in 1994 GLYB changed its name to Gay & Lesbian Youth Services (GLYS) of WNY.

Until 2000, GLYS was a part-time counseling-based organization but then became a full-time youth development agency. GLYS currently works with 72 schools in the Western New York area that have established Gay Straight/Gender Sexuality Alliances, a partnership that dates back to 2006, to establish a curriculum to help schools develop a safe and inclusive environment for all students.

In 2020, GLYS changed its name to GLYS Western New York, Inc: Growing LGBTQ+ Youth Support recognizing that after 26 years "Gay & Lesbian Youth Services" did not adequately reflect its dedication to LGBTQ+ youth.

