What is GLYS WNY? Here's how one local organization is helping LGTBQ+ youth

What is GLYS WNY?
The organization follows the mission statement: "GLYS WNY builds affirming cultures and supportive communities for youth of all sexual orientations, gender identities, and gender expressions."
GLYS WNY helps LGTBQ+ youth by providing:
- A safe space
- Interaction with LGBTQ+ peers and adult role models
- Support Peer Group
- Health & wellness activities
- Opportunities for leadership development
- Access to cultural events and youth development activities
- Information, resources & referrals
- Advocacy
What kind of programs does GLYS WNY offer youth?
GLYS offers several programs which include the following, you can learn more by clicking on each program:
- Drop-In Center
- Youth In Care
- Gender-Sexuality Alliances
- Transgender Youth Groups & Parental Support
- Diversity Prom
- Annual Anthology
- LGBTQ+ Library/Resource Center
GLYS WNY's history
GLYS began in 1983 as “Gay & Lesbian Youth of Buffalo” (GLYB) and in 1994 GLYB changed its name to Gay & Lesbian Youth Services (GLYS) of WNY.
Until 2000, GLYS was a part-time counseling-based organization but then became a full-time youth development agency. GLYS currently works with 72 schools in the Western New York area that have established Gay Straight/Gender Sexuality Alliances, a partnership that dates back to 2006, to establish a curriculum to help schools develop a safe and inclusive environment for all students.
In 2020, GLYS changed its name to GLYS Western New York, Inc: Growing LGBTQ+ Youth Support recognizing that after 26 years "Gay & Lesbian Youth Services" did not adequately reflect its dedication to LGBTQ+ youth.