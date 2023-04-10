Norah's Bracelets for a Cause is collecting donations for the abandoned pup Koa

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WKBW) — For Norah Kasprzyk, as we know, loving animals is just a part of who she is.

"My favorite pet is my dog and my hermit crab," said Norah. "What are their names. My dogs name is Carolina, my hermit crabs name is Hermie, my blue birds name is Pop Tart and my yellow bird is named French Fry and my two bunnies names are DJ and Michelle."

Staci Kasprzyk Norah Kasprzyk with some of her pets.

We first introduced you to Norah last year but her story and her mission didn't stop there. Her charity, Norah's Bracelets for a Cause has been helping pets in need for a year now.

"I was reading a book and at the end of the book it said what are you doing to help the animals and I wanted to help the animals," said Norah. "So, I started making bracelets to help them."

With support from her entire family, the Western New York and other parts of the country, several animals have been able to experience Norah's love.

WKBW

"For instance we started and she's sold over 10 thousand dollars in bracelets and that's 100 percent profit," said Staci Kasprzyk, Norah's mother. "So we either buy the beads our self or some people do donate them which is amazing."

Usually Norah works on raising money for one Rescue at a month but this time there was a special batch.

"We made a couple Koa bracelets," said Norah.

WKBW Special bracelets Norah made just for Koa.

Just last week, we learned more about an abandoned pup named Koa. Norah and her mom said they found out about Koa on Facebook when Buddy's Second Chance Rescue shared this pups tragic story. Koa was dumped from a U-Hail truck and abandoned. Naturally, Norah wanted to help.

"We saw the situation and we wanted to help Koa by making bracelets and raising some money," said Norah.

Buddy's Second Chance Rescue

Each bracelet is $5 and you can donate or request any specialized bracelet by visiting her page on Facebook. For now, the 100% of the money raised will go to Buddy's Second Chance Rescue just to help Koa. However, with a love for animals as big as Norah's, she'll be helping even more really soon. One bracelet at a time.

"I just want all the dogs," said Norah. "Becasue I really love dogs."