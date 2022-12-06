Young Cheetowaga girl raising money for kids through bracelets

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WKBW) — A young Cheektowaga girl hopes to bring light to children her own age, this Christmas.

"Norah's Bracelets for a Cause" has teamed up with "Sweet Buffalo Rocks" to bring a sweet surprise.

Mom: "Bills are probably the best sellers though."

Norah: "Yeah, they totally are."

Eight-year-old Norah Kasprzyk is always tapping into her giving spirit.

Since April, she has created more than 1,500 bracelets... and counting!

"After school, weekends. She just had off the other day, so she had to sit down and do a bunch", Norah's mother, Staci Kasprzyk said, "We're definitely the tiers, the gluers and the cutters. Sometimes we help with different ideas and, some wording, things like that. Spelling."

The young Cheektowaga native is usually involved in animal-related charities.

Norah: "We pick a rescue each month."

Mom: "Yeah, she picks a rescue each month."

Norah: "What's my rescue next?"

Mom: "We can't announce it until January."

Norah: "But January is like a million years away."

She was able to raise about $7,500 just by selling these bracelets, made with love.

This year, "Norah's Bracelets" are reaching children, in order to put a smile on their faces.

"We decided that with Christmas coming up, it would be good to kind of do something for the children in the community. Not just pets. Next month, we will pick back up with the animals," Kasprzyk said.

Inspired by an event she attended in November, the 8-year-old creator saw firsthand how many kids there are in her community and the importance of being there for one another.

The event invited children for a day of fun, many of whom have battled or are battling life-threatening illness, have been bullied, lost a sibling, and children who have been in an accident or faced hardship.

The impact was so great that she decided to include Sweet Buffalo Rocks onto her Christmas list of giving, this year.

"I feel happy and thankful," Norah's Bracelets creator, Norah Kasprzyk said.

Norah will be selling her bracelets online on the Norah's Bracelets for a Cause Facebook page, and at the Procrastinators Holiday Market on Dec. 17, at Buffalo Riverworks, for $5.

100% of the proceeds will go directly to purchasing gifts for children this Christmas.